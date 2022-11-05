North Korea launched 4 short-range missiles into the sea. This was announced by the South Korean army, specifying that the missiles flew almost 130 kilometers towards the western North Sea. North Korea launched dozens of missiles into the sea this week, including an ICBM that activated the evacuation alert in northern Japan and flew warplanes within its territory. Pyongyang called the military actions “an appropriate response to the combined US-South Korea air exercise that represents a display of the hysteria of US military confrontation.”

Tensions had resurfaced this week after yet another rain of missiles that had triggered the alarm in Northern Japan and South Korea on Wednesday morning. A condemnation that did little to help as the alert levels started to rise again this morning. For more than a month without interruption, the confrontation in the Pacific has grown tougher. In the air also remains the doubt that the North could carry out a nuclear test at the Punggye-Ri site, after the disarmament negotiations broke down in 2019.