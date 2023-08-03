North Korea has confirmed it has arrested US soldier Travis King, who entered the country without authorization two weeks ago

North Korea confirmed to the United Nations that it had arrested Travis King, the 23-year-old US soldier who entered the country without authorization last July 18 by crossing the border with South Korea. but the United Nations had made it known that in all likelihood he was being held in North Korea. Both the United Nations and the United States had immediately tried to get in touch with North Korea, but so far it had never responded to their requests. The United Nations has not provided further information regarding King’s current situation, also in order not to risk compromising efforts to allow him to return.

King was due to return to the United States in July from South Korea, where he had just finished serving a nearly two-month sentence on assault charges. At the airport, however, he had joined one of the guided tours of the Joint Security Area, the only direct point of contact between the armies of the two Koreas. This in turn is located within the Demilitarized Zone, a strip of land four kilometers wide and along the entire border between the two Koreas from which the respective countries’ armies have withdrawn, and in which the United Nations operates. From there, King was able to cross the border into North Korea.

