North Korea has launched at least one ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan, the South Korean Armed Forces Committee of Chiefs of Staff said on Saturday, without specifying what type of missile it was. and how far he has come. North Korea’s foreign minister yesterday threatened to take “unprecedented” measures against South Korea and the United States after the two countries announced a series of joint military exercises, in turn in response to growing threats from part of North Korea.

North Korea fired more than 70 ballistic missiles last year in displays of its military might; some were ICBMs, which could potentially reach US territory.

