North Korea has launched some missiles towards the Yellow Sea, in response to defense activities conducted by South Korea and the United States

The South Korean military has said that around 4 am on Saturday North Korea has launched several “cruise” missiles towards the Yellow Sea, west of the Korean peninsula. It is North Korea’s second missile launch in a few days, after two short-range ballistic missiles were launched on Wednesday into the sea east of the Korean peninsula: cruise missiles have systems that allow their course to be controlled after launch, while ballistic missiles follow pre-set trajectories.

Both launches appear to be a reaction to the increase in military defense cooperation between the United States and South Korea: in recent months the two countries have organized several joint military exercises and about ten days ago the United States deployed the USS Kentucky, the first American nuclear submarine to arrive in the area since the 1980s, in South Korea. The increase in cooperation between the United States and South Korea is due precisely to the growing tensions with North Korea and the latter’s constant threats of a possible nuclear war: on Thursday, the North Korean defense minister explicitly said that the docking of the USS Kentucky submarine in South Korea could be one of the causes of a nuclear attack, according to North Korean laws.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

