North Korea has launched two more ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast in response to the arrival of a US submarine in South Korea

South Korea’s military said North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Monday, hours after a US nuclear-powered submarine arrived at a South Korean naval base. The US submarine is part of a larger deployment of US naval assets to the Korean peninsula to support the allied country amid rising tensions with North Korea and the latter’s continuing threats of possible nuclear war.

Japan’s Defense Ministry also says it has noticed the launch of what could be a ballistic missile from North Korea. It is North Korea’s third missile launch in a few days: two days ago cruise missiles were launched, i.e. equipped with systems that allow their course to be controlled after launch. Ballistic missiles, on the other hand, follow fixed trajectories.

The various missile launches appear to be North Korea’s reaction to the increase in military defense cooperation between the United States and South Korea: in recent months the two countries have organized several joint military exercises and about ten days ago the United States deployed the USS Kentucky, the first American nuclear submarine to arrive in the area since the 1980s, in South Korea.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

