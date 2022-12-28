Home World North Korea: Kim illustrates “key objectives” to increase military power
North Korea: Kim illustrates "key objectives" to increase military power

North Korea: Kim illustrates “key objectives” to increase military power

The North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, during a meeting with the country’s political officials presented “key objectives” to further strengthen his military power next year. This was reported by the official North Korean agency Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), without specifying the objectives involved.

The agency reports that during Tuesday’s session of the plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party, Kim analyzed the new security challenges in international politics and on the Korean peninsula and clarified the principles and directions to follow in external relations and in the struggle against enemies to protect national interests and sovereignty.

Kim has “set new key objectives for strengthening the autonomous defense capability to be carried out in 2023 in a situation of multilateral change”, adds Kcna, without going into detail.

The Observers: Kim’s push on its nuclear arsenal

Kim’s comments reported by North Korean state media appear to indicate that he will continue provocative weapons tests following this year’s record rocket launches. According to some observers, the new targets could be linked to Kim’s push to expand his nuclear arsenal and to introduce a series of high-tech weapons systems such as multiple warhead missiles, a spy satellite and advanced drones. According to the same observers, Kim would aim to use his enhanced nuclear capacity to force his rivals to accept the North as a nuclear state, a status he deems essential to obtain the lifting of sanctions.

