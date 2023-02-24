Listen to the audio version of the article

North Korea has announced, through state media, that it has tested four strategic cruise missiles at sea, stating that the action “has once again demonstrated the war posture” of Pyongyang’s “nuclear combat force”. Launched towards the Sea of ​​Japan, they would have hit their target “precisely”. In the meantime, the joint exercise between the United States and South Korea has started at the Pentagon following the growing nuclear threat from Pyongyang. “We are ready to respond to threats” by Kim Jong Un, they underline in a joint statement.