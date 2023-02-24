Home World North Korea, Kim tests 4 strategic missiles. Off to the US-Seoul exercises
World

North Korea, Kim tests 4 strategic missiles. Off to the US-Seoul exercises

by admin
North Korea, Kim tests 4 strategic missiles. Off to the US-Seoul exercises

North Korea has announced, through state media, that it has tested four strategic cruise missiles at sea, stating that the action “has once again demonstrated the war posture” of Pyongyang’s “nuclear combat force”. Launched towards the Sea of ​​Japan, they would have hit their target “precisely”. In the meantime, the joint exercise between the United States and South Korea has started at the Pentagon following the growing nuclear threat from Pyongyang. “We are ready to respond to threats” by Kim Jong Un, they underline in a joint statement.

Find out more

See also  Ukraine - Russia: news on the war today 27 October

You may also like

10 rules for a correct composition.

the applause of the General Assembly – Corriere...

Industry’s first audit of full-duplex sub-band 5G completed

The spokesman of India’s main opposition party has...

Covid, 4 high risk regions and 10 moderate...

The embargo on Syria and the strategic role...

The Strokes compile their ten singles in “The...

WINDTRE Vouchers are back in 7 regions

Ukraine inside the EU the day after the...

Polish ambassador Anna Maria Anders: “Ukraine will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy