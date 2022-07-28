Ready to mobilize the nuclear deterrent and fight against the United States to repel any attempt to overthrow the regime. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatens

“eliminate” South Korea.

Kim, speaking at a July 27 event to mark the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War, denounced the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, saying that any attempt to neutralize the North would find “a stern response and annihilation,” she reported today Kcna.