North Korea, Kim threatens to 'annihilate' the South

North Korea, Kim threatens to 'annihilate' the South

Ready to mobilize the nuclear deterrent and fight against the United States to repel any attempt to overthrow the regime. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatens
“eliminate” South Korea.

Kim, speaking at a July 27 event to mark the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War, denounced the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, saying that any attempt to neutralize the North would find “a stern response and annihilation,” she reported today Kcna.

