North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has warned he will respond to threats with the use of nuclear weapons. This was reported by the state news agency KCNA.
The board
North Korea, missiles and threats: that’s why Kim Jong-un raises the stakes and tries to get the attention of the United States
by our correspondent Gianluca Modolo
Pyongyang last night carried out another test, launching an ICBM that fell into the waters of the Sea of Japan. The move has provoked harsh condemnation from the US and the countries of the region and tension is very high.
See also Chicago, protests after the death of the 13-year-old killed by the police: thousands of citizens in the square