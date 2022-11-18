Home World North Korea, Kim: we will respond to threats with nuclear weapons
North Korea, Kim: we will respond to threats with nuclear weapons

North Korea, Kim: we will respond to threats with nuclear weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has warned he will respond to threats with the use of nuclear weapons. This was reported by the state news agency KCNA.

North Korea, missiles and threats: that’s why Kim Jong-un raises the stakes and tries to get the attention of the United States

by our correspondent Gianluca Modolo

Pyongyang last night carried out another test, launching an ICBM that fell into the waters of the Sea of ​​Japan. The move has provoked harsh condemnation from the US and the countries of the region and tension is very high.

