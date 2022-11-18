North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has warned he will respond to threats with the use of nuclear weapons. This was reported by the state news agency KCNA.

The board North Korea, missiles and threats: that’s why Kim Jong-un raises the stakes and tries to get the attention of the United States by our correspondent Gianluca Modolo

03 November 2022



Pyongyang last night carried out another test, launching an ICBM that fell into the waters of the Sea of ​​Japan. The move has provoked harsh condemnation from the US and the countries of the region and tension is very high.