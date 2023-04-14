North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un said the new ICBM “will greatly improve the effectiveness of the North’s nuclear counterattack position”. According to the news agency of the Corea North, Kcna, Kim Jung Un personally attended the launch of the solid combustion missile.

On Wednesday 13 April, the South Korean army had reported the launch by PyongYang of a missile in the Sea of ​​Japan which had triggered the alarm on the island of Hokkaido. The Japanese government had called on citizens to seek refuge. The missile fell into the sea without causing any damage. The solid fuel missile being tested today is harder to detect before being launched.

Pyongyang’s official KCNA news agency said the test was overseen on site by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who said the missile, dubbed Hwasong-18, would improve the counterattack capabilities of its nuclear forces in the face of what he described as “growing external threats” created by the military activities of the United States and its regional allies.

Kim has vowed to further expand his nuclear arsenal so that his rivals “suffer from extreme anxiety and fear as they face an insurmountable threat, and are steeped in regret and despair over their decisions.” North Korea has justified its weapons demonstrations as a response to expanding military exercises between the United States and South Korea, which the North condemns as evidence of invasion while using them as a pretext to further push its own weapons development.