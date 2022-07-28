Home World North Korea, Kim’s warning: ready to use a nuclear deterrent against the US and Seoul
World

North Korea, Kim’s warning: ready to use a nuclear deterrent against the US and Seoul

North Korea, Kim’s warning: ready to use a nuclear deterrent against the US and Seoul

North Korea stands ready for any military conflict with the United States and threatens to “annihilate” neighboring South Korea in the face of any attempt to overthrow the regime. “Our armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any crisis – said Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the celebration of Victory Day – Our nation’s nuclear deterrence is also ready to mobilize in a reliable, precise and rapid way. its strength “.

The leader of the North Korean regime also accused South Korea and its president, Yoon Suk-yeol, of supporting “hostile US politics”, and of taking a tougher line against Pyongyang and its recent weapons tests. Any attempt by Seoul to stop North Korea would be met with a “harsh” response, including “annihilation,” Kim warned.

