Home World North Korea: launch of two ballistice missiles towards Japan
World

North Korea: launch of two ballistice missiles towards Japan

by admin
North Korea: launch of two ballistice missiles towards Japan

North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan, after the American aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan returned to the waters off South Korea. This was reported by the Yonhap agency, which cites the South Korean major states.

South Korea and the US launch 5 missiles, the exercise after the launch from North Korea. A defective Seoul missile falls on the outskirts of a city, panic

by our correspondent Gianluca Modolo

The launch occurred after South Korean armies fired five surface-to-ground missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan at simulated targets.

See also  Mottarone cableway, "In an amateur video of 2014 that fork was already there"

You may also like

Iran, Nika’s martyrdom: autopsy reveals that the sixteen-year-old...

The pound has crashed again!Truss insists tax cuts...

North Korea launched a new ballistic missile towards...

Pope’s public reception: Know yourself and prevent the...

Italian fighters intercept Russian jets in the skies...

Usa, the double life (and double standards) of...

Iran, the protest of the students: “Enough with...

New York Times: Kiev is behind the murder...

Slovenia, law approved to legalize gay marriage and...

King Charles III, medium: The coronation will take...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy