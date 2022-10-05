North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan, after the American aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan returned to the waters off South Korea. This was reported by the Yonhap agency, which cites the South Korean major states.

South Korea and the US launch 5 missiles, the exercise after the launch from North Korea. A defective Seoul missile falls on the outskirts of a city, panic by our correspondent Gianluca Modolo

04 October 2022



The launch occurred after South Korean armies fired five surface-to-ground missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan at simulated targets.