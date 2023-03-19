Home World North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan
North Korea has launched a ballistic missile off the coast of South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

To be fired – explains the Joint Staff of South Korea – would have been a short-range ballistic missile (srbm), launched from the Tongchang-ri area, on the western coast of the peninsula, at 11:05 local time (3 :05 in Italy). The area is home to the North’s primary long-range rocket launch site.

Pyongyang has increased its provocations in recent days, while the periodic joint military exercises between the United States and Seoul are underway, which North Korea calls “preparations for a war of aggression”

