North Korea launched a ‘space carrier’

by admin
Afp

North Korea has launched a rocket described as a “space carrier”. This was reported by the Yonhap news agency. South Korea then said the carrier launched from Pyongyang crossed the Yellow Sea without hitting the Seoul metropolitan region. Japan has revoked the alarm on the Okinawa archipelago, while the South Korean Interior Ministry has specified that the alert issued by the Seoul authorities which invited citizens to prepare for the evacuation “was launched erroneously”.

