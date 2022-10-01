North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the eastern sea on Thursday (September 29) night, and fired three missiles in the past five days. Acts of Security Council Resolutions.

The Central News Agency quoted Han Jun as saying that North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles from the area of ​​Suncheon, South Pyongan Province on the evening of September 29. This is North Korea’s third missile launch in five days after the 25th and 28th.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on the 29th that the military found that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Suncheon area of ​​South Pyongan Province to the eastern waters of the Korean Peninsula between 8:48 and 57 pm on the 29th.

The military emphasized that while strengthening its surveillance and alert posture against North Korea, it will maintain close cooperation with the United States and maintain a complete alert posture.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense also announced that it detected a suspected ballistic missile launch by North Korea.

According to the information obtained by the authorities, North Korea on the 28th and 29th used mobile launch pads to launch missiles to an uninhabited island in the eastern sea.

The South Korean President’s Office urgently convened a National Security Conference (NSC) after North Korea’s missile launch on Thursday night to listen to the report of the Joint Staff Headquarters, discuss relevant measures to deal with other possible follow-up provocative actions by North Korea, and decided to strengthen the 30th United States, Japan and South Korea joint forces. The ongoing deterrence of North Korea.

The South Korean President’s Office issued a statement pointing out that the provocative behavior of North Korea’s successive ballistic missile launches is serious, condemning North Korea’s successive violations of the UN Security Council, and saying that it will strengthen sanctions against North Korea through cooperation with allies and the international community on the basis of South Korea-US cooperation. be dealt with.

North Korea has launched three missiles in the past five days, including one surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile on the 25th, two short-range ballistic missiles on the 28th, and two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday. , U.S.-Japan-South Korea joint military exercises, and U.S. Vice President Harris’ visit to South Korea on Thursday.

U.S. Vice President Harris ended a visit to South Korea on Thursday aimed at strengthening U.S.-South Korea defense cooperation, Agence France-Presse said. North Korea fired missiles both before and after Harris’ visit.