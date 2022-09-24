Home World North Korea launches ballistic missile. Exploded at sea, outside the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone
North Korea launches ballistic missile. Exploded at sea, outside the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone

North Korea launches ballistic missile. Exploded at sea, outside the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone

North Korea has launched an unspecified ballistic missile towards the east coast: the South Korean General Staff reports. The Japanese coast guard also says that North Korea appears to have fired a missile. The bomb has already exploded at sea, outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan. The launch coincided with the arrival in South Korea of ​​the US aircraft carrier “USS Ronald Reagan” for joint exercises with the South Korean armed forces and on the eve of US Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Seoul and Tokyo.

