North Korea launches ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan

North Korea launches ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan

North Korea has launched an “unidentified ballistic missile”. This was reported by the armed forces of Seoul, a few days after Pyongyang announced a successful test of a solid fuel engine with the aim of developing a new weapon. “North Korea launches an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of ​​Japan.

