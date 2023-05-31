Home » North Korea launches missile, alarm in Japan and South Korea: “Go to shelters”
World

North Korea launches missile, alarm in Japan and South Korea: “Go to shelters”

by admin
North Korea launches missile, alarm in Japan and South Korea: “Go to shelters”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 hours ago

Japanese sources are reporting that North Korea would have launched a ballistic missile towards the island of Okinawa, in Japan: residents have been ordered to evacuate. Currently, this message is broadcast on Japanese TVs: “North Korea has just launched at least one missile probably aimed at #Japan”,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «North Korea launches missile, alarm in Japan and South Korea: “Go to the shelters” appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Al Aqsa, another night of violence in the mosque. Israeli police fire bullets and grenades at Muslim worshippers

You may also like

Grigor Dimitrov who is the best tennis player...

Here comes “Death from Above”: the controversial video...

The invasion of low-cost drones: this is how...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 31 May...

Olimpija wants Nemanja Motika Sport

Chinese Representative Explains China’s Position on Sanctions Related...

Le purikura – Mondo Japan

Social networks doomed to disappear ~ Mondoblog

Jovan Jovanović about his height | Entertainment

The trial against the Iranian journalist who covered...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy