North Korea launches missile, alarm in Japan and South Korea: “Go to shelters”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 hours ago

Japanese sources are reporting that North Korea would have launched a ballistic missile towards the island of Okinawa, in Japan: residents have been ordered to evacuate. Currently, this message is broadcast on Japanese TVs: “North Korea has just launched at least one missile probably aimed at #Japan”,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «North Korea launches missile, alarm in Japan and South Korea: “Go to the shelters” appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».