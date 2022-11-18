North Korea launched this morning an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) towards the Sea of ​​Japan, according to initial analyzes by the military in Seoul and Tokyo, falling off the island of Hokkaido, north of the Japanese archipelago. The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said it had detected in Sunan, just outside Pyongyang, the time of departure of the missile, which took place at 10.15 local time (2.15 in Italy). “While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military maintains a position of full readiness in close cooperation with the United States,” the Command said in a statement.

Pyongyang’s move came in the aftermath of the short-range ballistic missile launch, preceded by a few hours by North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui’s warning that the hermit state will take “fiercer” military action if the United States they will strengthen their “extended deterrence” commitment to regional allies, including South Korea and Japan. The reference to the trilateral summit held Sunday between the American president Joe Biden, the South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol and the Japanese premier Fumio Kishida, on the sidelines of the ASEAN regional meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The three leaders had agreed to work together to strengthen coordination activities, with the explicit commitment reaffirmed by Biden. Extended deterrence, in particular, refers to Washington’s promise to use the full range of its military capabilities, both nuclear and conventional, to defend its allies. The latest North Korean turmoil has come amid fears of a new nuclear test, the seventh, by leader Kim Jong-un.

The launch of the North Korean ballistic missile, believed to be an intercontinental one, “is absolutely unacceptable”. Speaking from Bangkok, where the APEC forum is underway, Japanese premier Fumio Kishida, noting the absence of reports of damage to ships or planes, reported that “the ballistic missile launched by North Korea is believed to have landed in our area exclusive economy (ZEE) west of Hokkaido,” Japanese media reported. The EEZ extends up to 200 nautical miles off the coast of Japan. Japan’s defense ministry had previously said the missile was of “class