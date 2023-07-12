Home » North Korea launches new ballistic missile into the sea
North Korea has launched an unidentified ballistic missile: the South Korean army announced it. The new launch comes a few days after Pyongyang’s threat to shoot down US spy planes that violate its airspace. “North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea,” the Seoul General Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of ​​Japan. The Japanese Defense Minister, Yasukazu Hamada, told reporters that the North Korean missile was probably launched on a very high trajectory, according to a method often used by Pyongyang to avoid the risk of impact in neighboring countries.

