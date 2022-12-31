Home World North Korea launches three short-range missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan
North Korea has launched three short-range missiles, the Seoul army announced in regards to yet another ballistic test conducted today by Pyongyang. The three shells would have fallen into the Sea of ​​Japan, reports the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The three missiles would have flown 350 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 100 km, according to the Kyodo news agency, citing the Japanese Defense Ministry. The area where the shells allegedly fell is outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Kyodo added, specifying that no damage to planes or ships was reported. The Japanese government has complained to Pyongyang through diplomatic channels over the missile launches.

The missiles launched today by North Korea have posed no threat to the United States and its allies in the region, the US Army Indo-Pacific Command said, however highlighting the “destabilizing impact” of Pyongyang’s military program. Today’s test is just the latest in a series of missile tests conducted by North Korea this year. The previous launch dates back to December 18th.

