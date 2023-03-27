North Korea launched two ballistic missiles. This was confirmed by the South Korean military, and added that the missiles were directed towards the Sea of ​​Japan.

The launch comes just days after that Seoul e Washington they concluded their largest joint military exercises in five years. Pyongyang considers all these maneuvers as tests for the invasion and said on Friday that they represent a practice to “occupy” North Korea.

Pyongyang it has carried out military exercises in response, including the test launch of a new nuclear-capable underwater drone and the second launch of ICBMs this year.

After a record year of weapons tests and escalating nuclear threats from Pyongyang in 2022, Seoul and Washington have stepped up security cooperation. North Korea last year declared itself one “irreversible” nuclear power and the leader Kim Jong Un recently called for an “exponential” increase in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons.



Analysts had predicted that North Korea was likely to use the exercises in Seoul and Washington as an excuse to carry out more missile launches and possibly even a nuclear test.

Analysts have noted that Pyongyang is moving from simply stockpiling nuclear warheads to trying to advance and diversify means of delivery.

Kim also ordered the North Korean army this month to step up drills to prepare for a “real war”.

Growing nuclear threats from Pyongyang in 2022 have prompted the South Korea and Japan to mend historical disputes and seek to enhance security cooperation.