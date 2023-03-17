Listen to the audio version of the article

North Korea has launched a long-range ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan. This was reported by the South Korean joint staff, quoted by the Yonhap agency and stating that it had detected the launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang. Previously, the armed forces in Seoul had reported the launch of an unidentified ballistic missile. North Korea launched what it claimed was a Hwasong-15 ICBM on Feb. 18. The United States condemns the launch: it is a “flagrant violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council”.

US condemnation

These are the words of National Security Council spokesman Adrienne Watson. “Even if it did not pose an immediate threat to American personnel or to US allies, the launch increases tensions and risks destabilization of the area,” she observes Watson. “It demonstrates that North Korea continues to prioritize weapons of mass destruction and missiles over the welfare of its people.”

Renewed relations between Japan and South Korea

Meanwhile, in that part of the world, there is a whole new diplomatic front that is emerging. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has landed in Tokyo for a two-day summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. This is the first high-level summit between the two leaders of neighboring countries in 12 years, when in December 2011 then-President Lee Myung Bak met Premier Yoshihiko Noda in Kyoto. Yoon, who took office in May last year, has been trying to improve ties with Japan while strengthening military cooperation with the United States. Central to the discussions will be the security and stability of the Asia Pacific region.