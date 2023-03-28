Home World North Korea, new test with a nuclear submarine drone
North Korea made a new test with the nuclear submarine drone, whose existence had recently been revealed. The official press organs of Pyongyang made it known. The new underwater weapon would be capable of causing a radioactive “tsunami”. This is the response to the large exercises that the US and South Korea are conducting. The state news agency reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un then inspected several models of atomic warheads at the headquarters of the Weapons Research Institute nuclear.

The test, the agency explained, served to verify the “reliability and safety” of the weapon. Seoul said yesterday that it doubts the capabilities of the drone, similar to Russia’s Poseidon, and considers it in an early stage of development.
In his visit today, Kim was also briefed on the progress being made in the computerization of the combined nuclear weapons management system, “whose scientific accuracy, reliability and safety were rigorously tested in the recent combined tactical exercise simulating a nuclear counterstrike.” .

