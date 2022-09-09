Listen to the audio version of the article

North Korea has legally established its status as a nuclear power, reports the state news agency KCNA quoted by the Russian Tass. “Today we have completed a historic mission, legally establishing the policy of nuclear forces in full,” said President Kim Jong-un. Pyongyang will not engage in denuclearization talks in the future, the North Korean leader continued. Possession of nuclear weapons is our legitimate and inalienable right.

We have no plans to reject nuclear weapons. The new law makes talks on denuclearization impossible, ”said Kim according to the state news agency KCNA quoted by the Russian Tass. At the same time, North Korea undertakes not to sell nuclear weapons and technologies to other countries in accordance with the new law adopted.

The Asian regime will thus continue to strengthen its nuclear potential and expand its nuclear capabilities. “We will continue to strengthen combat readiness in the nuclear sphere and expand the capabilities of using nuclear weapons,” said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.