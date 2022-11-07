Home World North Korea: “Overwhelming military response” to US-Seoul maneuvers
World

North Korea: “Overwhelming military response” to US-Seoul maneuvers

by admin
North Korea: “Overwhelming military response” to US-Seoul maneuvers

The North Korea He firmly condemns the recent joint US and South Korea exercises. And he promises that he will respond with “sustained, resolute and overwhelming” military measures. This was reported by the state news agency KCNA.
The warning came in the midst of a series of missile tests carried out by North Korea in recent weeks, including four ballistic missiles launched on Saturday, days after the United States and South Korea concluded their largest air exercises ever. In a statement, the Korean People’s Army General Staff said it “will continue to respond to all enemy anti-DPRK war exercises”. “The more military provocative moves of the enemies continue, the more completely and mercilessly the KPA will oppose them.”

Between North Korea and South Korea it is an aerial challenge. Pyongyang fires 80 shots then launches 180 aircraft

by our correspondent Gianluca Modolo

See also  Smart Contact Lenses: A Computer Screen 'Nearby'? - BBC News in Chinese

You may also like

Apple: longer times for the iPhone 14 due...

Take Kherson and then negotiate: NATO now sees...

Iran admits to delivering drones to Russia for...

American elections, Moscow is betting on the defeat...

Kenya suffers worst drought in 40 years, killing...

Demonstrations against the war, Mao Valpiana: “Finally the...

The 5th CIIE Bright Food Group “THE SMART...

Return to Uvalde: the clash of civilizations in...

Twitter rethinks it and recalls dozens of redundant...

Stanley Johnson: Two things to look forward to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy