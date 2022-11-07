The North Korea He firmly condemns the recent joint US and South Korea exercises. And he promises that he will respond with “sustained, resolute and overwhelming” military measures. This was reported by the state news agency KCNA.

The warning came in the midst of a series of missile tests carried out by North Korea in recent weeks, including four ballistic missiles launched on Saturday, days after the United States and South Korea concluded their largest air exercises ever. In a statement, the Korean People’s Army General Staff said it “will continue to respond to all enemy anti-DPRK war exercises”. “The more military provocative moves of the enemies continue, the more completely and mercilessly the KPA will oppose them.”

Between North Korea and South Korea it is an aerial challenge. Pyongyang fires 80 shots then launches 180 aircraft by our correspondent Gianluca Modolo

04 November 2022

