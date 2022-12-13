Home World North Korea ready for nuclear power: what is known about the possible test
World

North Korea ready for nuclear power: what is known about the possible test

by admin
North Korea ready for nuclear power: what is known about the possible test

North Korea is “ready” to test a nuclear weapon and probably will: South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said in an interview with Sky News. Although it is “difficult to know exactly when” a test will take place, “we seem to understand that they are ready”, underlined the prime minister. A possible nuclear test by Pyongyang would be the first since 2017 and would represent a serious escalation in an already very tense moment, comments the broadcaster.

See also  Zhejiang added 10 local positive cases yesterday, 8 cases at centralized isolation points, 1 case at bayonet interception, 1 case in community screening and 1 case – yqqlm

You may also like

Venezuelan President Maduro Announces Full Opening of the...

New Zealand approves law banning cigarettes for newborns...

Diocesan phase of Sister Bolgheri’s candidacy begins –...

Qatargate, from the CGIL to the European Parliament:...

India-China, new clashes on the disputed Himalayan border

Flights canceled in England: ice, snow and strikes...

Francesco Giorgi and Qatargate: 20 thousand euros seized...

Morocco with Ukraine: first African country to supply...

The turmoil continues!Musk ridiculed Fauci, taunted friends and...

France, sentences up to 18 years for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy