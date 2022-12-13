North Korea is “ready” to test a nuclear weapon and probably will: South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said in an interview with Sky News. Although it is “difficult to know exactly when” a test will take place, “we seem to understand that they are ready”, underlined the prime minister. A possible nuclear test by Pyongyang would be the first since 2017 and would represent a serious escalation in an already very tense moment, comments the broadcaster.