North Korea Rejects Hyundai Chairman’s Request to Visit Landmark Hill

North Korea has rejected a request from Hyundai Group Chairman, Hyun Jeong-un, to visit a significant hill on its territory, where she intended to commemorate her husband’s death anniversary. The announcement was made by North Korean Foreign Ministry director, Kim Song-il, who stated that the country has no intention of examining the request and maintains its policy of not allowing any South Korean individual into its territory.

Mount Kumgang, the desired site of Hyun’s visit, falls within North Korean territory, giving the country full jurisdiction over the matter. The North Korean official emphasized that this policy is unchangeable and will continue to be upheld.

Hyun Jeong-un, the president of the South Korean conglomerate, wished to travel to the symbolic mountain on August 4 to hold a ceremony marking the twentieth anniversary of her husband’s death. However, as per South Korean law and considering the ongoing technical state of war between the two countries, any South Korean citizen seeking to visit North Korea must obtain permission from the Seoul government, which assesses the request based on security criteria.

Chung Mong-hun, the deceased husband of Hyun, played a vital role in attempting to improve relations between the two neighboring countries. He acquired rights to operate tourist-oriented businesses for South Koreans on Mount Kumgang. However, these operations were suspended in 2008 following the shooting of a visitor by North Korean soldiers.

The recent announcement by North Korea regarding the visit request came a day after its formalization. This response was expected, given that the country has maintained strict border controls since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Pyongyang has kept its borders tightly closed for the past three years, with limited movement provided only for goods transportation through select border crossings. The new Chinese ambassador to North Korea, Wang Yajun, is the sole individual known to have entered the country during the lockdown, with North Korea strictly prohibiting the return of its own diplomats and overseas workers.

The denial of the visit request by North Korea poses a setback for Hyun Jeong-un’s plans to pay tribute to her late husband and highlights the ongoing challenges for inter-Korean relations.

