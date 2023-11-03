Home » North Korea Shuts Down Embassies in Spain, Angola, and Uganda, Citing “Diplomatic Efficiency”
North Korea Shuts Down Embassies in Spain, Angola, and Uganda, Citing "Diplomatic Efficiency"

North Korea Shuts Down Embassies in Spain, Angola, and Uganda, Citing “Diplomatic Efficiency”

North Korea Closes Embassies in Spain, Angola, and Uganda
MADRID, 3 Nov. (EUROPA PRESS) – The North Korean authorities have officially announced the closure of their Embassies in Spain, Angola, and Uganda, claiming reasons of “diplomatic efficiency”. This confirmation comes after sources previously suggested the permanent end of these missions.

A spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry stated that the objective is to “reorganize the diplomatic capacity” of the country. In addition to these closures, North Korea has also withdrawn its diplomats from Hong Kong, as confirmed by the Chinese Government.

“We are carrying out withdrawal operations to reestablish our diplomatic missions in accordance with global geopolitical change and national diplomatic policy,” according to a brief message posted on the Ministry’s website.

The South Korean Unification Ministry has interpreted this move as a reflection of the poor economic conditions faced by North Korea. The country is experiencing worsening economic conditions as a result of extended sanctions imposed due to its ballistic and nuclear program.

“It is an example of how North Korea is struggling to maintain minimal diplomatic relations with its traditional allies due to the economic situation,” stated a senior South Korean official anonymously to the Yonhap news agency.

Former senior officials from North Korea, who successfully defected, have revealed that instead of receiving funds from Pyongyang, North Korean diplomatic missions often engage in commercial activities to generate profits that are then sent back to the country.

The closure of these embassies and the withdrawal of diplomats indicate that North Korea is facing significant challenges in maintaining diplomatic ties with its allies amidst the current economic difficulties it is encountering.

