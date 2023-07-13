North Korea, state TV shows new missile launch – Corriere TV

26
(LaPresse) New missile launch in North Korea. State TV showed the video of the test. “The missile traveled to a maximum altitude of 6,648.4 km (4,130 miles) and flew a distance of 1,001.2 km for 4,491 seconds (74 minutes) before landing accurately in the predetermined area in the open waters off the East Sea of Korea”. The KCNA report said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un witnessed the launch and called for further increases in North Korea’s “nuclear strategic strength”. (LaPresse)
July 13, 2023 – Updated July 13, 2023, 07:53 am
© breaking latest news
See also Kim Jong-un forced it?Chinese North Korean restaurants are rumored to be "erotic paradise" (photos) | COVID-19 | North Korea | Dandong | Asia