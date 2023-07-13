Home » North Korea, state TV shows new missile launch – Corriere TV
World

North Korea, state TV shows new missile launch – Corriere TV

by admin
North Korea, state TV shows new missile launch – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) New missile launch in North Korea. State TV showed the video of the test. “The missile traveled to a maximum altitude of 6,648.4 km (4,130 miles) and flew a distance of 1,001.2 km for 4,491 seconds (74 minutes) before landing accurately in the predetermined area in the open waters off the East Sea of ​​Korea”. The KCNA report said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un witnessed the launch and called for further increases in North Korea’s “nuclear strategic strength”. (LaPresse)

July 13, 2023 – Updated July 13, 2023, 07:53 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Kim Jong-un forced it?Chinese North Korean restaurants are rumored to be "erotic paradise" (photos) | COVID-19 | North Korea | Dandong | Asia

You may also like

Chefs Campinas 2023 on Sunday, 07/16 – MONDO...

Fire Breaks Out at Astilleros del Golfo in...

We must stand alongside Ahmad Manasra and his...

Ex Udinese – Handanovic is free: no renewal...

France, unsuccessful searches for a 2-year-old boy who...

Connected beyond borders, Chadian bloggers at #237BloggerSummit –...

Thailand, no breakthrough: senators close to the coup...

Serbs kicked out of accommodation in Greece |...

The Threat of F-16s to Ukraine’s Nuclear Security:...

Svitolina angry because she is not in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy