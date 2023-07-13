North Korea, state TV shows new missile launch – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) New missile launch in North Korea. State TV showed the video of the test. “The missile traveled to a maximum altitude of 6,648.4 km (4,130 miles) and flew a distance of 1,001.2 km for 4,491 seconds (74 minutes) before landing accurately in the predetermined area in the open waters off the East Sea of ​​Korea”. The KCNA report said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un witnessed the launch and called for further increases in North Korea’s “nuclear strategic strength”. (LaPresse)

July 13, 2023 – Updated July 13, 2023, 07:53 am

