North Korea has launched two more short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, in an apparent move in response to joint maritime military exercises that have held the US and South Korea this week. Pyongyang has extended the test series to four. of ballistic vectors starting last Sunday, in spite of the prohibitions imposed by the resolutions of the UN Security Council. The South Korean army reported that the two short-range ballistic missiles were launched between 6.45am and 7.03am local time (11.45pm on Friday and midnight) from the Sunan area, just outside the North Korean capital. The carriers, therefore departing very close to the west coast, completed a trajectory of 350-400 kilometers, with a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers, before falling into the Sea of ​​Japan, off the east coast, but outside the exclusive economic zone. Japanese.

In Seoul, President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a speech delivered at a military ceremony that “North Korea has not abandoned its obsession with nuclear weapons and missiles,” adding that the South will strengthen its alliance with states. United to counter Pyongyang’s provocations. In Tokyo, on the other hand, Deputy Defense Minister Toshiro Ino criticized the move by the North, considering it a “totally unacceptable threat to the peace and security of Japan, the region and the international community”. For the first time in about five years, the United States and South Korea held joint military exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan between Monday and Thursday, while Japan joined on Friday for the session of anti-submarine operations. The US Indo-Pacific command assessed that the latest missile launch posed no immediate threat to the territory of the United States or its allies, but highlighted the “destabilizing impact” of Korea’s illegal weapons programs “. North Korean Vice President Kamala Harris went to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border between the two Koreas on Thursday, demonstrating Washington’s commitment to defending South Korea.