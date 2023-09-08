North Korea Unveils New ‘Korean-Style Tactical Nuclear Attack Submarine’ in Kim Jong Un’s Presence

North Korea Launches New “Korean-Style Tactical Nuclear Attack Submarine” in the Presence of Leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea marked a significant milestone on Wednesday as it launched a new “Korean-style tactical nuclear attack submarine,” according to state news agency KCNA. The ceremony was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who emphasized the strategic importance of the submarine in the country’s naval force.

During the event, Kim Jong Un stated that the newly launched submarine, named “Hero Kim Kun Ok,” will play a crucial role as one of the primary offensive submarine assets of North Korea’s naval force. This development is seen as a decisive step towards strengthening the country’s military capabilities and ensuring national security.

The launch of the submarine is viewed as a significant achievement by North Korea, signifying the beginning of a new chapter in bolstering its naval force. KCNA reports that Kim Jong Un emphasized the necessity of continuously expanding the warship construction industry, considering it a top priority task that cannot be overlooked.

This unveiling comes as North Korea prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country’s founding on September 9. The launch of the new submarine highlights North Korea’s ongoing efforts to enhance its military capabilities and assert its presence on the global stage.

The development of this “Korean-style tactical nuclear attack submarine” raises concerns among the international community regarding North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. It also adds to the already tense geopolitical situation in the region, further challenging efforts to achieve denuclearization and stability.

The launch of this submarine serves as a reminder of the persistent military advancements made by North Korea, despite calls for disarmament and ongoing tensions with neighboring countries. The international community will closely monitor the situation as it unfolds and assess the implications of North Korea’s growing military prowess.

As relations between North Korea and other nations remain delicate, this development is likely to further complicate diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region. The launch of the “Hero Kim Kun Ok” submarine may serve as a catalyst for increased regional tensions and heighten concerns about North Korea’s military activities.

With North Korea’s continued focus on strengthening its military capabilities, the international community faces the challenge of effectively addressing the country’s nuclear ambitions while maintaining regional security. The launch of this submarine serves as a stark reminder of the complex and volatile nature of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

