North Korea Warns of Thermonuclear War Amid US-South Korea Military Drills and Trilateral Summit

North Korea Condemns US-South Korea Military Drills Amidst Growing Tensions

North Korea has strongly criticized the annual military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea, warning of the potential for a disastrous “thermonuclear war.” The condemnation comes in the aftermath of recent trilateral agreements aimed at strengthening ties between the leaders of the United States, South Korea, and Japan at Camp David.

Dubbed Ulchi Freedom Shield, the summer exercises aim to bolster the joint response capabilities of South Korea and the United States against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats. However, Pyongyang decries these maneuvers as war trials.

In a commentary published by the North Korean news agency KCNA, the country accused the US-South Korea-Japan summit of formulating a “nuclear war provocation.” The comment further warns that if the agreements made at Camp David are put into practice during the military drills, the possibility of a thermonuclear war on the Korean peninsula becomes more realistic.

North Korea also declared its readiness for war in response to the situation. Although no specific details were provided, the comment emphasized the need for the country’s army to take offensive and forceful actions.

In a separate development, North Korea announced its plan to launch a satellite between August 24 and 31, directed towards the Yellow Sea and the East China Sea. This announcement follows a failed satellite launch attempt in May.

South Korean lawmakers have raised concerns that North Korea may attempt to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile or resort to other military measures in protest against the allied military exercises and last week’s trilateral summit between South Korea, the United States, and Japan. The situation remains highly volatile, escalating tensions in the region.