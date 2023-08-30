North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un Calls for Constant Military Combat Readiness Amid Growing Nuclear Threats

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has called for the military to be constantly prepared for combat in order to thwart his rivals’ invasion plans, state media reported Tuesday. The statement comes as the United States, South Korea, and Japan held a trilateral naval exercise to address the growing nuclear threats from North Korea.

The US and South Korean militaries have been conducting separate bilateral summer exercises since last week, which the North Korean regime views as an invasion rehearsal. However, Washington and its allies maintain that the exercises are defensive.

In a speech on Monday to mark North Korean Navy Day, Kim Jong-un criticized the United States for conducting “more frantic” naval exercises with its allies and deploying strategic assets near the Korean Peninsula. He referred to US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as “gang bosses” of the three countries.

“The prevailing situation requires our Navy to put all its efforts into rounding up war readiness to maintain constant combat readiness and prepare to break the enemy’s war will in case of contingency,” Kim said.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry expressed deep regret over Kim’s “very foul language” to slander the leaders of South Korea, the United States, and Japan. They called on North Korea to immediately end acts that escalate tensions.

South Korea’s ambassador to the United States, Cho Hyundong, stated that North Korea’s provocations and violations of UN security resolutions would only reinforce trilateral security cooperation. He emphasized that efforts to improve relations among South Korea, the United States, and Japan would not be slowed down by the dictator’s rhetoric.

Naval destroyers from the three countries participated in joint maneuvers in international waters off the South Korean island of Jeju. The objective of the training was to master procedures for detecting, tracking, and exchanging information on North Korean missiles.

The North Korean regime often responds to US and South Korean military exercises with missile tests. Since early 2022, North Korea has conducted over 100 weapons tests, many involving nuclear-capable missiles. Experts suggest that North Korea wants to use its increased military capabilities to extract concessions from the United States.

The United States and South Korea have expanded their exercises, resumed trilateral training with Japan, and increased the presence of US strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula in response to North Korea’s testing. The leaders of the United States, South Korea, and Japan recently held their first solo trilateral summit, where they announced plans for real-time missile warning data sharing and annual trilateral exercises.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-un has been working to expand his nuclear arsenal and introduce sophisticated weapons systems. During his Army Day speech, he mentioned the government’s decision to expand the operation of tactical nuclear weapons and stated that the Navy would play a role in the state’s nuclear deterrent.

State media photos showed Kim Jong-un visiting the Navy headquarters with his daughter, Ju Ae, who is around 10 years old. Kim has been taking her to public events, leading to speculation about her political status. South Korean officials believe that Kim has not anointed her as his heir, but rather, he is using her public appearances to show that one of his sons will one day inherit power from him.

In conclusion, tensions in the Korean Peninsula have increased as North Korea calls for combat readiness amid US-led military exercises, leading to the expansion of exercises and trilateral cooperation among the US, South Korea, and Japan. Kim Jong-un’s rhetoric and continued weapons tests have prompted these responses.

