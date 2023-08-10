North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un replaced army chief and said military must ‘prepare for war’

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un removed army chief Pak Su-il from his post on Wednesday and replaced him with Ri Yong-gil, a top military official and former defense minister. In addition to replacing the army leadership, Kim Jong-un has ordered an increase in weapons production and an intensification of military exercises, saying North Korea’s military must “prepare for war”, according to reports from the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), controlled by the regime.

Kim Jong-un justified his decisions with “the serious political and military situation prevailing on the Korean peninsula” and “the military moves of those primarily responsible for the deterioration of the situation”, a probable implicit reference to the military activities of South Korea and the its allies the United States, regularly at the center of tensions with North Korea.

The replacement of the leadership of the army was decided at a meeting of the Military Commission of the party, at which they were dismissed and replaced other officials as well but whose name is not known. In North Korea, the replacement of important officials is quite frequent: Leif-Eric Easley, analyst and international relations expert at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, South Korea, said that for Kim Jong-un it is a way to avoid people under him gain too much power and influence, threatening his leadership.

