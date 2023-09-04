Home » North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on one of his rare state visits abroad, writes The New York Times
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on one of his rare state visits abroad, writes The New York Times

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on one of his rare state visits abroad, writes The New York Times

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this month in one of his very rare state visits abroad. The wrote it New York Times citing several unnamed sources among US and Western officials. For Kim Jong Un it would be the first official state visit for four years now: the last one was held in Russia, in Vladivostok, in 2019.

Always according to the New York Times Putin and Kim should discuss a military cooperation agreement: Russia would like North Korea to send it ammunition and anti-tank missiles to be used in the invasion of Ukraine, while North Korea is asking for some technologies to be used in its satellites and submarines , as well as some food aid to deal with the periodic famines that the country has been facing for decades.

Russia is one of the very few international allies of North Korea, considered one of the most repressive authoritarian regimes in the world. Kim’s travel arrangements are not yet known and will hardly be made public: in August a delegation of North Korean officials visited Moscow arriving by plane from Vladivostok, a Russian city a few kilometers from the border with North Korea, which they had reached by train.

