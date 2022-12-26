South Korea’s military fired warning shots and scrambled planes after five North Korean drones entered the country’s airspace. South Korea’s defense ministry says several North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the southern territory on Monday morning.

The military broadcast a series of warnings and fired warning shots before launching fighter jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the drones. It is not immediately known whether the drones were shot down.

Violated the Demilitarized Zone

It is the first time North Korean drones have entered South Korean airspace since 2017, when a suspected North Korean drone was found crashed in South Korea. South Korean military officials said the drone photographed a US missile defense system in South Korea. The North Korean drones have passed the so-called ZDC, the demilitarized zone which has divided the Korean peninsula in half since 1953 and one would even have briefly flown over the capital Seoul.

A fighter jet crashes after takeoff

In an accident on take-off from a South Korean base a Ka-1 type light attack aircraft crashed to the ground. In light of the drone operations, South Korea’s Ministry of Transportation has suspended flights to Gimpo and Incheon international airports for about an hour.

The analysis: possible direct comparison in 2023

The situation on the Korean peninsula could enter a phase of “direct confrontation” in 2023, he told the Russian agency Tass Director General of the Russian Council for International Affairs Andrey Kortunov. “I’m afraid so,” said the expert, answering a question about whether direct comparison is possible. “The situation on the Korean peninsula will depend on the general geopolitical situation. The more tense the situation, the more acute the relations between China and the United States, the more active and assertive will be the behavior of North Korean leaders,” Kortunov said.



(reuters)

New ballistic missile tests on the horizon

“It is quite possible that in that case we will see new ballistic missile tests by North Korea and even nuclear tests in the next year cannot be ruled out,” the expert added. “However, it seems that North Korean leaders will assume that Russia and China will prevent the United States and its allies from passing new sanctions, using the mechanisms of the United Nations Security Council.” The year that is ending has shown the trend of worsening situation, said the analyst.

Serious deterioration in inter-Korean relations

«It is not a question of an aggravation such as to bring us to the brink of war, but we see in any case that there have been very serious deteriorations in relations between the Koreas, there have been missile tests; on the other side, we see South Korea moving towards the United States and joint exercises have been held. “This is more likely to have a negative effect on stability on the Korean peninsula, as it leads to the strengthening of rigid bipolar tendencies,” he concluded, arguing that some stabilization of relations between Beijing and Washington and the establishment of the coordination system in the Asia-Pacific region may disrupt that trend.