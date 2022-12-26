North Korean drones pass the so-called ZDC, the Demilitarized Zone which has divided the Korean peninsula in half since 1953 acting as a border and one would even have briefly flown over the capital Seoul. South Korea reacted by flying its fighters and firing warning shots: “Several North Korean unmanned aerial vehicles have invaded our airspace” in the border areas around Gyeonggi province, succinctly summarized the incident in a notes the joint chief of staff in Seoul. A downed KA-1 light attack drone crashed on a rice paddy in Hoengseong.

The accident is just the umpteenth episode of concern. “The situation on the peninsula could enter a phase of direct confrontation in 2023,” the director general of the Russian International Affairs Council told Russia’s Tass news agency. Andrey Kortunov. “Whether or not stability on the Korean peninsula will depend on the overall geopolitical situation. The more tense it is, the more acute the relationship between China and the United States, the more active and assertive the behavior of North Korean leaders,” he said, adding: ” It is possible that in that case we will see new ballistic missile tests by North Korea and even nuclear tests in the next year cannot be ruled out.”

The year that is ending has already shown the tendency to worsen the situation, continued the analyst. “This is not an aggravation such as to bring us to the brink of war, but we still see that there have been very serious deteriorations in relations between the Koreas, there have been missile tests; on the other hand, we see South Korea moving towards United States and joint exercises were held.