North Korean Hackers Attempt to Disrupt U.S.-South Korea Military Drills, but Fail to Obtain Sensitive Information

North Korean Hackers Attempt to Interfere with U.S.-South Korea Military Drills Online, Says South Korean Police

Seoul, August 20, 2023: South Korean police have revealed that suspected North Korean hackers made an attempt to launch a cyber attack on the ongoing large-scale joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea. The cyber attack, which aimed to disrupt the military drills, was reportedly linked to a North Korean hacking group known as “Kimsuky.” However, authorities have confirmed that no sensitive military information was obtained during the attack.

The Gyeonggi Provincial Police Agency released a statement confirming that the cyber attack originated from North Korean hackers. The attack was detected and swiftly dealt with, ensuring that military secrets remained unaffected. South Korean police investigations are ongoing to gather more information about the incident.

The joint military exercise, named “Ulchi Freedom Guardian,” began on Monday and is set to continue for 11 days. The exercise aims to enhance the capabilities of the U.S. and South Korean forces in dealing with the threats posed by North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles. North Korea, as usual, strongly criticized the military exercise, claiming that it is a preparation for aggression.

The cyber attack has been attributed to the North Korean hacker group, Kimsuky. These hackers reportedly used a technique called “spear phishing” in an attempt to gain unauthorized access. By sending malicious emails to South Korean contractors working at the war simulation center for the joint exercise, the hackers aimed to trick the victims into revealing passwords or clicking on malicious attachments or links.

Kimsuky is well-known in the cybersecurity community for their expertise in spear phishing attacks. Previous attacks carried out by this group targeted various organizations and individuals, aiming to obtain sensitive information for espionage purposes.

The incident highlights the ongoing cyber threats posed by North Korea and the importance of robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive military information. Both the U.S. and South Korea are expected to enhance their cybersecurity protocols to prevent future attacks.

This article contains copyrighted material from Deutsche Welle. Any unauthorized use or reproduction of the content may result in legal consequences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

