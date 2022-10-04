Home World North Korean missile flies over Japan, air alert. The Experts: Intercontinental Nuclear Weapon Tests
North Korean missile flies over Japan, air alert. The Experts: Intercontinental Nuclear Weapon Tests

North Korean missile flies over Japan, air alert. The Experts: Intercontinental Nuclear Weapon Tests

North Korea has launched a ballistic missile on Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation warnings and suspend trains while flying over the weapon, which may have nuclear capability and which has the ability to reach United States territory as far as Guam, in the western Pacific, and beyond.

The launch was North Korea’s most provocative demonstration this year, as it demonstrates its intention to build a full-fledged nuclear arsenal that is capable of threatening the United States and its allies, while also bringing the de facto North Korea among the states that possess nuclear weapons.

The experts: it could be an intercontinental weapon

The United States strongly condemned North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch what it described as a “long-range ballistic missile” on Japan. Condemnation also expressed by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol: “This action is destabilizing and shows the blatant contempt (of North Korea, ndr) for UN Security Council resolutions and international security standards, ”he said, adding that the missile had an intermediate range. News also confirmed by the Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, who said that according to Japanese observers the missile may have had an intermediate or even longer range of action. In this case, the missile could be the test of a weapon that could target the mainland of the United States, some experts say.

