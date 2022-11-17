BEIJING – Between one international summit and another, Kim Jong-un back to firing missiles. After the G20 in Bali and with the APEC in Thailand about to kick off, Pyongyang last night launched a short-range ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan. In response, the militaries of the United States and South Korea have launched joint missile defense exercises.
