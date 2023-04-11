(LaPresse) Clashes between protesters and the police in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, on the day in which the anniversary of the Easter Rising of 1916 was commemorated, one of the crucial moments of the Irish revolution. Police were attacked with Molotov cocktails thrown by republican activists during an unauthorized march. The officers were in an armored police Land Rover in the Creggan area, where the parade began, when they came under fire. The march was led by more than a dozen people in paramilitary garb and concluded at Derry’s City Cemetery. A group of masked youths set fire to dumpsters and blocked one of the main roads leading to Creggan. The police announced that no officers were injured in the attack during the demonstration, which apart from these incidents took place peacefully. This year’s parade was held as Northern Ireland celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement, enacted on 10 April 1998, which ended three decades of hostilities. Agreement, brokered by the United States, which was strongly opposed by the Republicans. (LaPresse)