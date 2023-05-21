Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein win local elections

LONDON – Sinn Fein independence campaigners have won a landslide victory in Northern Ireland’s local elections. It is the first time since the 1998 peace accords that the party, previously considered the political arm of the IRA – the Irish Republican Army, the Northern Irish clandestine army – so clearly prevails in the local vote: encore of the victory obtained, also for the first time, in last year’s general elections for the regional parliament. The polls confirm that the party aligned for the reunification of British Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland has grown and now has a solid majority. A step towards Northern Ireland’s secession from the UK and its reunification with the rest of the island.

Sinn Fein won a total of 144 seats in this week's local elections, an increase of 39 seats on 2019's polls. Its main opponent, the unionist Dup, is determined to keep the region part of the UK , won 122 seats: the same number as four years ago. "A clear signal has come out of the polls that voters want to return to joint government in Northern Ireland," is the first comment by Michelle O'Neill, Vice-President of Sinn Fein.

On the basis of the 1998 peace accords, which put an end to the thirty-year civil war between Catholic republican separatists and Protestant royalist unionists, in fact, the two sides must jointly govern the region. But from 1998 to 2022 it was always the unionist parties that won the elections in Northern Ireland, thus automatically receiving the right to the seat of prime minister of the joint autonomous government of Belfast, while the independentists went to the position of deputy prime minister. After Sinn Fein's victory in last year's elections for the regional parliament, however, the parties should now reverse: for the first time, pro-independence will be given the seat of prime minister and unionists that of deputy. And instead, with the excuse of opposition to the post-Brexit agreements launched by the British central government, the unionists of the Dup have boycotted the agreement, for which Northern Ireland has not had an autonomous government or an autonomous parliament for 12 months working. A situation of political paralysis, which contributes to increasing tensions in the region, signaled by numerous episodes of violence.

The vote in the administrative reaffirms the prevalence of pro-independence activists and their overtaking at the polls has various reasons. One is demographic: Catholics tend to have more children than Protestants, so over the last quarter-century Sinn Fein's electorate has gradually grown, while that of the Dup has remained the same. Another reason is that many young Northern Irish Protestants go to university to study in England and then decide to stay there, temend that in the future, sooner or later, Northern Ireland will reunite with the Irish republic turning them into "foreigners" in their country of origin. The third and more recent reason is that the unionist boycott of parliament and government has mobilized pro-independence activists, increasing their turnout in the local elections of recent days. The DUP's refusal to participate in the joint government as a minority force, moreover, embarrasses the Conservative government of Rishi Sunak, because it amounts to revealing that the 1998 peace accords are valid only if there is a unionist prime minister in Belfast, in violation of the democratic principle according to which whoever has the most votes governs.

