Joe Biden flies to Belfast to celebrate 25 years of the Good Friday Peace Agreement which, signed on April 10, 1998, ended 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland. The American president will arrive in the evening and tomorrow he will meet the British premier Rishi Sunak in Northern Ireland for the anniversary of the agreement which “was based on compromise”, the conservative leader recalled yesterday, emphasizing that there is still “work to do” for its application. The US president will not be able to intervene in front of the Stormont assembly, given the political deadlock that has been going on for months due to the unionists’ refusal to co-govern with Sinn Fein, in protest over the post-Brexit agreements negotiated by London with Brussels on the commercial status of Northern Ireland.

The Troubles and the long trail of blood

The 30 years of the “Troubles” were marked by repression, murders, violence, terrorist attacks in Ireland and England, with over 3500 dead. The agreement that ended it on April 10, 1998, Good Friday, was made possible by a series of favorable circumstances. British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern, as well as US President Bill Clinton, worked hard to find a positive solution, while in Northern Ireland politicians such as Protestant unionist David Trimble and Catholic social democrat John Hume, who in 1998 shared the Nobel Peace Prize, knew how to constructively push their communities towards peace.

The Agreement, largely confirmed by referendums in Ireland and Northern Ireland, is based on the principle of cooperation between the two communities. For this a parliament was established, the Northern Ireland Assembly, which sits in Stormont building in Belfast. And a local government was created and devolved responsibilities in areas such as education and health care. These institutions function on the principle of shared power between unionists and republicans. The Accord establishes that Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom, a status that can only change in a referendum. Those born there can have British, Irish or both passports. The agreement also regulated the disarmament of armed groups as well as the release of detainees on both sides.

Want to turn the page

Population fatigue from the violence, and a general desire to move on, helped make the deal work. Many impasses have been overcome with the spirit of “constructive ambiguity”, which maintains a certain vagueness for some terms of the agreement. But surely a determining element in facilitating peace was the common membership of Ireland and the United Kingdom in the European Union. It is no coincidence that 55.8% of Northern Irish voted against Brexit. Great Britain’s exit from the EU on 31 January 2020 upset this balance and the issue of Northern Ireland immediately emerged as one of the most thorny to resolve between London and Brussels. From the outset, the objective was to keep the internal border of the island open, the only land border between Great Britain and the EU. For this reason, a protocol was signed which provides for customs controls for goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain, so that they comply with EU rules and can circulate freely in Ireland as well, in addition to the maintenance in force in Northern Ireland of rules of the European single market. But this solution was opposed right from the start by the Dup, Northern Ireland’s main Protestant party, which boycotted the formation of a shared government on this issue, without which local administration cannot exist.

On February 27, the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the President of the EU Commission Ursula Von der Leyen agreed on the Windsor Framework, a new agreement which provides for a green corridor for goods destined for Northern Ireland only and a red one, with customs controls, for those destined for Ireland. Furthermore, the so-called “Stormont brake” mechanism provides for a stop to European regulations if at least 60 of the 90 Northern Irish deputies request it. However, the new proposal has not satisfied the Dup and the political stalemate has not yet been overcome. No one in Northern Ireland wants to go back to the Troubles, but parties have stiffened, with the risk of accidents and tensions. Meanwhile, in the last elections of May 2022, for the first time in history, Sinn Fein, independentist and republican, was the first party. And even if it is not for tomorrow, the possibility of a future referendum sanctioning the union of all Ireland is not ruled out.