Four people died in northern Norway, due to four avalanches. A group of five Italians was also involved: one of them died, the site reports Aftenposten citing police, while two others were injured, one seriously while the others were unharmed. The group was on the peak The ridge topa mountain almost 1,300 meters high, half of the hikers. Today, in the region – the media report – avalanches were also recorded in three other areas of the North Troms, with a total toll of four dead. In the locality of Reinoya, a small island in North-Troms of about 300 inhabitants, a total of four people died. An avalanche hit a farm, dragging it into the sea. A man and a woman were found dead in the water, as well as a hundred head of cattle. The municipality evacuated the others residents. A Large sizein the municipality of Northern journeyan avalanche involved another group of tourists foreigners. One person was found lifeless. A fourth avalanche caused no casualties. The police have discouraged anyone from moving to the mountains in the area, due to the bad weather conditions weather. A red alert has been issued for both today and tomorrow in several locations.