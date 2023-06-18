norway lost to scotland | Sport

Erling Haaland and Norway could miss out on the European Championship.

Erling Haaland with Manchester City won three titles this season, and with Norway he could be left without a place in the European Championship. In the match of the third round of the group stage, he suffered a surprising defeat against Scotland on his home field – 1:2 (0:0).

It is simply unbelievable what happened at the stadium in Oslo. The Norwegians took the lead with Haaland’s goal from the penalty spot in the 61st minute and were on their way to victory. They controlled the events on the field and it was just waiting for them to bring the match to an end.

That’s why coach Stale Solbaken brought on two attackers, Holland and Aleksander Sorlot, in the 84th minute. For that came a harsh punishment – they conceded two goals in two minutes. First, Lyndon Dykes equalized in the 87th minute, then in the 89th minute he assisted Kenny McLean, who brought three points to the guests.

After three rounds, the Scots are in first place in Group A with nine points and are on their way to qualifying for the European Championship. The Spaniards are second with three points, but they also have a match less. Norway is second to last with only one point, followed by Georgia and Cyprus. The Norwegians, as well as the Scots, have played three games each and if they do not find a way to victory, they could miss the championship of the Old Continent.

