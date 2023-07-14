Norwegian Citizen Expelled from Colombia After Assaulting Airport Official

Colombian Immigration Authorities Expel Norwegian Citizen for Assaulting Official at Airport

On Thursday night, Colombian Migration officials carried out the expulsion measure against Norwegian citizen María Michaela Bagherian at the El Dorado Airport in Bogotá. This action was taken as a result of Bagherian’s physical and verbal aggression towards a migration official. The Director General of Migration, Fernando García, confirmed the incident and stated that it constituted “violence against a public servant.”

This expulsion means that Bagherian will be prohibited from entering Colombia for a period of 10 years from the date of her departure. If she wishes to return to Colombian territory, she must apply for a visa as there are no appeals against this decision, according to Migration. The incident took place on July 5 at 8:00 p.m. when the migration officer asked Bagherian for her documents. It was during this interaction that Bagherian became agitated and attacked the officer.

Migration clarified that the officer provided Bagherian with information regarding her intended travel to Central America and the requirements for traveling to the United States. Bagherian, however, became upset when the officer suggested contacting the Norwegian Embassy for assistance. In a sudden outburst, she snatched the official’s passport and injured her hand, scratching her chest in the process.

After the incident, Bagherian was apprehended and handed over to Colombian Migration for deportation. Fernando García emphasized the importance of respecting authorities and complying with Colombian regulations for all foreigners in the country. He stated, “We welcome foreigners with open arms, but they must abide by the rules as in any other country.”

It should be noted that this is not the first time Bagherian has come to Colombia. In previous attempts to travel to the United States, she had approached different airlines with different stories but had been denied boarding due to visa requirements or lack of a return ticket.

The expulsion of Bagherian serves as a reminder that all individuals must respect the laws and regulations of the country they are visiting. Colombian Migration officials are responsible for ensuring the safety and proper functioning of immigration processes, and any act of aggression towards them will be dealt with accordingly.

