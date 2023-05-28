Norwegians shocked as Serbs beat in the final | Sport

Norway’s Nerbo arrived in Novi Sad as the defending champion, and returns from there with his head down after a very heavy defeat against Vojvodina.

Source: Mondo / Uroš Arsić

The Norwegian Nerbo arrived in Novi Sad to try to defend the title won last year in the EHF Cup, and now it is increasingly certain that this will not happen! They lost the first match with 30:23, and in the first half they scored only eight goals! In the first 20 minutes, the pivots and backs of Nerba did not give Vojvodina a single goal, which determined the course of the match.

The coach of the visiting team, Frederik Rud, congratulated Vojvodina on the victory, the title in the Serbian championship, but also on the atmosphere that was seen at Slana Bara.

“First of all, I have to congratulate Vojvodina on winning the title in Serbia. We expected a difficult pitch in Serbia and it was difficult for us in the first half. We were overrun by everything, they played strong in defense. We couldn’t score enough goals and that was difficult in to our game,” Rud said, then praised Milić, Šijan and some players from the shadows:

“They managed better in situations with more players, some new players got a chance that we couldn’t see, they jumped out. We expected a tough match, but we expected a smaller minus. Maybe four or five goals minus, not seven. That can it’s too much, but we’ll try everything,” said Rud.

The Nerb team was not used to such a strong, manly game as shown by Vojvodina, and that was a key detail. By the time they got used to it, it was too late…

“I think it was difficult for our players because they are not used to playing such a strong defense in Norway. We are not used to that, it is not done in Norway. It is not a problem, they played fair, but we needed to get used to this kind of game in the domestic championship. I think we had to learn in the first half and I hope that we will be better next time,” he concluded.

Erik Lars, on the other hand, congratulated the opponents and pointed out that the home team closed all Nerbo’s chances for goals.

“Vojvodina played very well today, they were very aggressive in defense and closed all our chances. We will try to be better at home, even though this is a big difference. Seven goals difference is not an impossible mission, so we will be in front of our audience where we also expect good atmosphere,” Lars finished.