Nosebleed symptoms | Magazine

If your nose bleeds, here’s what you should do right away!

A nosebleed is not a pleasant condition at all, especially if it happens to you for the first time. Should this be a cause for concern and what should you do in this situation?



There are a lot of blood vessels in the nose, which are very fragile, so they bleed easily. There are two main types of nosebleeds. Anterior or anterior bleeding comes from the front of the nasal septum and is more common than posterior or posterior bleeding, which occurs in only 10 percent of cases. Bleeding from the back of the nose is much more dangerous because the blood can go down to the throat and cause serious problems.

Usually, when bleeding, people have the need to tilt their head back. However, experts recommend the opposite – da nagnete lice forward. One of them is Dr. Sam Gali.

“Hello, doctor here. If your nose is bleeding, don’t tilt your head back. This just makes the blood drip down the back of your throat and you’ll swallow it and/or choke. Pinch the soft part of your nose and tilt your head forward. Tell your friends about this”the doctor advised on his Twitter account.

If you have a nosebleed, experts also recommend that you:

Sit and tilt your head forward

Pinch the nose above the nostrils for 10 to 15 minutes.

Breathe through your mouth.

He also advises: “Holding a cold pack (a bag of frozen peas wrapped in a kitchen towel) on the tip of your nose can help reduce blood flow.” Nosebleeds are usually not a cause for concern, experts explain, but if you have frequent nosebleeds, you should contact your doctor.

