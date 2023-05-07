Home » Nosebleed symptoms | Magazine
World

Nosebleed symptoms | Magazine

by admin
Nosebleed symptoms | Magazine

If your nose bleeds, here’s what you should do right away!

Izvor: Shutterstock/ESB Professional

A nosebleed is not a pleasant condition at all, especially if it happens to you for the first time. Should this be a cause for concern and what should you do in this situation?

There are a lot of blood vessels in the nose, which are very fragile, so they bleed easily. There are two main types of nosebleeds. Anterior or anterior bleeding comes from the front of the nasal septum and is more common than posterior or posterior bleeding, which occurs in only 10 percent of cases. Bleeding from the back of the nose is much more dangerous because the blood can go down to the throat and cause serious problems.

Usually, when bleeding, people have the need to tilt their head back. However, experts recommend the opposite – da nagnete lice forward. One of them is Dr. Sam Gali.

“Hello, doctor here. If your nose is bleeding, don’t tilt your head back. This just makes the blood drip down the back of your throat and you’ll swallow it and/or choke. Pinch the soft part of your nose and tilt your head forward. Tell your friends about this”the doctor advised on his Twitter account.

If you have a nosebleed, experts also recommend that you:

  • Sit and tilt your head forward
  • Pinch the nose above the nostrils for 10 to 15 minutes.
  • Breathe through your mouth.

He also advises: “Holding a cold pack (a bag of frozen peas wrapped in a kitchen towel) on the tip of your nose can help reduce blood flow.” Nosebleeds are usually not a cause for concern, experts explain, but if you have frequent nosebleeds, you should contact your doctor.

See also  Call center, the best assistance in Switzerland is that of Swisscom

(WORLD)

You may also like

The Scudetto dream continues, Handball Erice beats Brixen...

Missing girl Marija Zečević in Germany | Info

Fans insulted Dušan Vlahović, and the Minister of...

Giro d’Italia, Jonathan Milan wins the second stage....

More than 50 people were killed in ethnic...

Carlo Cottarelli resigns as senator: “I respect Schlein,...

Canada fleeing the fires that are devastating the...

Krupa beat Sutjeska 2:0 in Foča | Sport

A railway from Saudi Arabia to India (perhaps...

“We don’t stop the war with weapons”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy