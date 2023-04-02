by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 19 minutes ago

Through his Instagram stories, Leandro Rinaudo praised the Rosanero fans yesterday en masse at the Tardini in Parma. Above the story in question. The Parma-Palermo article, Rinaudo praises the fans on social media: “Not a common fan base, we need…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Parma-Palermo, Rinaudo praises the fans on social media: “Not just a common fan base, we need you” (PHOTO) appeared 19 minutes ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».